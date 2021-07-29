LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning the public about a scam posing as “Massachusetts VaxMillions.”

A resident received an email advising them they had won the giveaway and that they need to provide their personal information, according to Lexington police.

This email was not legitimate and police are urging the public not to respond if they get a similar message.

Instead, people should head to VaxMillionsGiveaway.com for more information about the giveaway.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the winners of the first drawing Thursday.

Darrell Washington, 63, won $1 million and 15-year-old Daniela Maldonado was awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant.

There are still four more chances to win with drawings being held every Monday through Aug. 23.

