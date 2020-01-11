Lexington students selling candy to raise money for Australia fire relief

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As fires continue to ravage large parts of Australia, some children in Lexington are using candy to help fund relief efforts.

The students set up a candy stand Saturday and are donating proceedings to help areas devastated by the fires. At least 27 people have died and 2,000 homes have been destroyed, and an estimated 1 billion animals have been affected.

“If you can do anything to help, please do help,” said Noah Lachowitz.

“It’s really sad to hear about and I’m happy to hear that we can make any difference that we can” said Lilly Caouette.

