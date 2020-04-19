Lexington to celebrate Patriots Day online

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For 245 years, residents of Lexington have celebrated Patriots Day, and they’re not stopping now during the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead of holding traditional re-enactments, residents will celebrate the first shots of the American Revolution online, with videos, tours and a live Q&A on Zoom.

“It’s kind of interesting because it’s been a new experience for a lot of people,” said Stacey Fraser of the Lexington Historical Society. “Reenactors are used to not getting a lot of sleep over the weekend but instead they get to participate in some of these things virtually.”

For a full list of programs, click here.

