LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lexington Visitors Center is now offering an immersive mixed-reality experience on the town’s historic Battle Green that allows visitors to see and explore historic buildings that once stood there as they appeared during the Revolutionary era.

The 20-minute tour, led by a guide in Colonial dress, uses cutting-edge MR technology developed by See Reality to offer a first-of-its-kind opportunity to stand on the Battle Green and experience Lexington as it appeared in 1775.

“See Reality is built around the idea that technology can make history feel immediate and personal, and Lexington is the perfect place to bring that vision to

life,” said Dylan Husted, Founder and CEO of See Reality. “iREV gives visitors something they can’t get anywhere else: The ability to stand on the Battle Green andsee it as it truly was in 1775. We’re proud to partner with the Lexington Visitors Center to make this experience possible.”

“Lexington has always been a place where history comes alive, and iREV allows us to take that storytelling to the next level,” said Sandhya Iyer, Economic Development and Tourism Director for the Town of Lexington. “By using mixed reality to share visuals of historic buildings and scenes, visitors can experience the past in a truly immersive way.”

Learn more: https://www.tourlexington.us/irev-mixed-reality-tour/

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