ORLEANS, Mass. (WHDH) — A Nauset Beach staple was torn down Tuesday due to damage from nor’easters this year.

Liam’s Snack Shack, which had been open for 63 years, was torn down after the past two nor’easters left it severely damaged.

The owners said the storm eroded the shore line, leaving no space for customers to get food at the pickup window.

