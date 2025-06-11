BOSTON (WHDH) - The Liberty Hotel is facing a complaint from the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination over its treatment of two guests.

The guests, two women, said they were at the hotel when one of them was confronted by a male security guard in the bathroom who demanded to see their IDs to confirm the woman’s gender.

They said they were then escorted out after showing their IDs.

The victim’s lawyer said the behavior of the employee was unacceptable, while the victim herself said she wants to protect others from that harassment.

“I’d like the hotel to be held accountable for what they did,” victim Ansley Baker said. “And I would like to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone at that hotel.”

“The fact is, they tolerated this behavior for two days at least or more,” said Lenny Kesten, Baker’s attorney. “They tolerated this behavior. If you’re a friend of this community, you don’t tolerate one of your employees going into bathroom to check the gender of a customer.”

The hotel said they have reviewed the incident and released a statement saying:

“We concluded that the employee was in the wrong and his actions were well beyond regrettable. No guest of ours should ever be treated in a manner that is anything other than respectful and welcoming.”

