Library damaged after lightning strike in Hopkinton, NH

HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Windows were blown out and books were damaged and left soaking wet after a reported lightning strike at the town library in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

The damage was just part of the strong storms that tore across southern New Hampshire Friday night.

The library suffered extensive damage, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The storm also brought heavy rain to the region, leading to some flash flooding as well.

