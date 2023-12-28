LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - As authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting at the Energy Lounge in Lawrence, officials say the nightclub’s license to operate has been suspended.

Police were first called to the establishment on Broadway just after midnight on Christmas Eve, after authorities say a 29-year-old man was shot and killed. The Essex District Attorney’s Office later identified the victim as Edward Javier-Perez.

As a result of the shooting, Lawrence police said Acting Chief William Castro suspended the Energy Lounge’s license to operate three days later.

“This decision was made in part due to fact that the matter is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office,” Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Cuddy said in a statement. “Furthermore, the nature of the incident, with the perpetrator(s) still at large, the Acting Chief has determined that in the interest of public safety, the City must close the establishment and suspend the establishments license to operate until such time that the investigation is complete. This immediate action is being taken on an expedited basis due to the overriding public safety concern.”

