Licensed pharmacists authorized to order, administer COVID-19 tests

(WHDH) — Licensed pharmacists have been authorized to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health issued the new guidance Wednesday under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says this will make it easier for people to get tested.

“Giving pharmacists the authorization to order and administer COVID-19 tests to their patients means easier access to testing for Americans who need it,” he said in a statement. “Pharmacists play a vital role in delivering convenient access to important public health services and information. The Trump Administration is pleased to give pharmacists the chance to play a bigger role in the COVID-19 response, alongside all of America’s heroic healthcare workers.”

Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir added, “The accessibility and distribution of retail and independent community-based pharmacies make pharmacists the first point of contact with a healthcare professional for many Americans. This will further expand testing for Americans, particularly our healthcare workers and first responders who are working around the clock to provide care, compassion and safety to others.”

