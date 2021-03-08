Licensing data reveals Boston’s 25 most popular dog names of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - In its annual reminder to residents to register their pets, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Divison has revealed the top 25 dog names in the city.

With a current increase in dog adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division is reminding city dog owners that the annual deadline for licensing their pets is March 31. All dogs in Boston require a new license each year.

“A license is your dog’s fastest ticket home if they become lost, and it’s the law,” Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski said in a statement. “A dog license is like an ID for your pet. If they ever get lost, the chances of you being reunited are much higher with a license.”

In preparation for the 2021 licensing deadline, the Animal Care & Control Division analyzed licensing data from last year to reveal the most popular dog names of 2020. The top five dog names registered in Boston were Luna, Bella, Charlie, Lucy, and Lola. Rounding out the bottom of the top 25 were Buddy, Riley, Finn, Coco, and Winston.

All dog owners must license their dogs by Wednesday, March 31. Dogs must be licensed if they are older than six months. Owners must provide a copy of their dog’s current rabies certificate and proof of spaying or neutering.

TOP 25 DOG NAMES OF 2020, according to Boston 2020 Licensing Data.

LUNA

BELLA

CHARLIE

LUCY

LOLA

DAISY

BAILEY

COOPER

MAX

PENNY

OLIVER

TEDDY

MAGGIE

STELLA

OLLIE

MOLLY

LILY

SCOUT

ROCKY

MILO

BUDDY

RILEY

FINN

COCO

WINSTON

