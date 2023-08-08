PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A licensing board will hold a hearing Tuesday to decide whether to permanently suspend the license of a chiropractor with an office in Peabody who was allegedly caught hiding a camera in the bathroom of his business.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, is accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his business, “Back on Track,” after a patient told police he allegedly found one.

According to the DA’s office, it was Friday, July 14, when the patient used a bathroom at the office and noticed a black, plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank that “looked out of place.”

“Upon further inspection the patient observed a blue light on the side of the hanger and discovered that it appeared to be a hidden spy camera complete with a lens on the front, USB port, on/off switch and an SD memory card,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “The victim also documented what he observed on his personal cell phone and provided that to police.”

Police later obtained a search warrant and went through the office, finding that while the camera was no longer in the bathroom, there did appear to be evidence suggesting one had previously been there.

Hard drives, SD cards, and other pieces of digital evidence were also found by authorities.

Kline was arraigned the following week on Tuesday, July 18, with bail set at $10,000. The 44-year-old was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the patient who reported him.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or who has information about the case should contact Peabody Police at 978-538-6300 or 978-531-1212.

