ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Army Lt. Gen. Jon Braga made quite the entrance Monday, arriving via military helicopter as he visited his former high school in Attleboro ahead of this weekend’s Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.

Braga serves as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Special Operations. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 1987 and spoke to 7NEWS while visiting his alma mater.

“It’s a great feeling to come back here,” Braga said. “I’m just fortunate to have gone here and it helped shape who I was as a person.”

“That carried on and I think about it often,” he continued.

Braga, 54, delivered a similar message to students at Bishop Feehan as he spoke to them about service, sacrifice and patriotism.

“Live a life of selfless service,” he said, summarizing his message. “It’s a rewarding one. It could be in the military. It could be outside the military, but make a difference in other people’s lives.”

This visit was extra special for Braga as his classmate, Tim Sullivan, now serves as the president of Bishop Feehan.

“He’s got a group of men and women that take care of him and schedule him,” Sullivan said. “But when you meet Jon, he’s still just the same Jon that he always was. He isn’t really looking for that pomp and circumstance.”

Asked for his prediction for the next Army-Navy game, Braga said the answer was easy.

“Army’s walking away with this one,” he said. “Beat Navy.”

This year’s Army-Navy game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m.

With thousands of people expected to flock to the area for the game, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday declared this week Army-Navy week.

“This week, we bring the Army-Navy Game home,” Healey said in a post on X announcing her proclamation.

The Army-Navy football rivalry includes 123 games, to date, since 1890.This year’s game will mark the first Army-Navy meeting hosted at Gillette Stadium and only the third hosted outside the mid-Atlantic region, as noted in Healey’s proclamation.

