‘Life and death’: Tom Brady’s dad opens up about his battle with COVID-19

(WHDH) — Tom Brady’s father opened up about his “life and death” battle with COVID-19 that kept him and his wife from seeing their son play for the first time in decades.

“We were pretty darn sick. I was very sick,” Tom Brady Sr. told 7NEWS.

He said he and his wife Galynn fell ill right at the beginning of their son’s season with his new team in Tampa Bay.

“The beginning of September for a couple of days I was feeling lousy and went into the hospital and was in the hospital for 18 days,” Brady Sr. said. “I’m just thankful that I’m here.”

Unable to watch on TV at his home in San Francisco, it was the first time he has missed one of his son’s games.

“I don’t think we’ve ever missed a game in his 25 years in Michigan or his time in New England,” Brady Sr. said. “But truth be told I was so sick I didn’t care if there was a game or wasn’t a game. I was just worried about life and death, not the scoreboard.”

Thankfully, their daughter who is a nurse came to care for them and now both are happy, healthy, and looking forward to seeing their son play in his 10th career Super Bowl.

“We’re like, unfortunately, the part of the 25 million people that have caught COVID in the United States this year and we’re thankful we’re not part of the 417,000 people that have died from it,” he said.

Brady Sr. said he is still planning on attending the big game on February 7.

