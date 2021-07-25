PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - For most, golf is a frustrating sport but, for a group of Rhode Island veterans, it’s a chance to get together and talk as a form of therapy.

More than 40 veterans living with conditions ranging from mild PTSD, to complete paralysis got out on the green this weekend to take a swing at the sport and have some fun at a summer sports clinic for disabled veterans.

Donna Rusillo, Chief of Voluntary Service at the Providence VA said the event is an opportunity for change and growth.

“A lot of these veterans lost the ability to do things they love to do and sometimes it takes a little coaxing but if they come to the clinic they realize they can do it now,” said Rusillo. “They just have to change the way they do it a little bit.”

Tina Lavalle is a 12 year Army veteran who suffered a severe head injury in the Gulf War. She said coming out to Buttonhole once a week has helped change her life.

“People don’t realize that sports for us is huge,” said Lavalle. “We don’t only gain the confidence that we can do sports but, that rolls over into our everyday life.”

Ed Dusick is also a disabled army veteran who enjoys taking part in the event.

“I got hurt in a training accident. I went off the cliff in a five-ton Army truck and broke my back in 1972 and I’ve been in a wheelchair since,” he explained.

Once a two handicap, his dream was to one day make a living off playing golf. Now, his life’s mission is much more important.

“These are life-changing events,” he said. “It’s is not just a sporting event to see how far we hit golf balls or how hard we swing. It’s meeting other vets, it’s talking about issues. I’ve been down that road where a lot of these kids are going to be traveling so if I can smooth out that road for them I’ve done my job.”

