‘Life lost too soon’: Vero Beach officials set up touching memorial for Holy Cross women’s rowing team

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — The city of Vero Beach, Florida, wrapped purple ribbons around light poles to show respect for the families of those who were killed or injured when a van carrying the Holy Cross women’s rowing team crashed on Wednesday.

Grace Rett, a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge, was killed after a van she was riding in with her crewmates collided head-on with a red Dodge Ram pickup truck near the Barber Bridge around 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

Five of Rett’s crewmates and her coach remain hospitalized. Their injuries range from broken bones to brain damage.

“The City of Vero Beach wrapped purple ribbons around several light poles on the Barber Bridge to show respect for the families of the College of Holy Cross rowing team that was involved in the tragic car crash,” the Vero Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A police officer and city worker also placed a teddy bear on one of the poles to honor Rett’s life.

“The teddy bear represents the life of Grace Rett, for a life lost too soon,” the department said. “We want them to know that we are ‘Holy Cross Strong.'”

The crash remains under investigation.

