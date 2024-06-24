ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A lifeguard rescued a 5-year-old boy from a pool in Acton Sunday evening, officials said..

Emergency crews responding to a report of a young child pulled from a pool after being submerged at the Bellows Farms condominium complex around 5 p.m. learned that a 19-year-old lifeguard had pulled the unresponsive boy out of the pool and performed two rounds of CPR, which revived the boy, according to Acton Police Chief James Cogan and Fire Chief Anita Arnum.

At 5:08 p.m., the Acton Police and Fire Departments responded to a pool at the Bellows Farms condominium complex, located at 111 Davis Road, for a report of a young child who had been pulled from a pool after being submerged underwater.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters learned that a 5-year-old boy had been swimming in the pool when his floatation devices came off and the boy was submerged underwater. The boy was underwater for about 30 seconds when a lifeguard saw and dove into the water and pulled the boy out of the pool.

Through their investigation, police determined that the parents were along the side of the pool when the child drifted toward the deep end and the child’s floatation devices came off, causing the child to go underwater. The lifeguard was on a scheduled break but was in the pool area at the time of the incident. Swimming is allowed at your own risk when the lifeguard is not on active duty.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)