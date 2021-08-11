BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being pulled from a pool in Hyde Park.

Lifeguards working at the Oslon pool on Turtle Pond Parkway jumped into action around 2 p.m. when a father told them he had lost his 8-year-old underwater at the far end of the pool.

A lifeguard reportedly performed CPR on the boy and was able to bring him back to consciousness before EMS arrived at the scene.

The child was transported to Boston Medical Center and officials say he will be OK.

“He’s probably going to be swimming tomorrow,” one trooper said.

State police say the rescue was a close call.

The pool will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

