BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being pulled from a public pool in Hyde Park.

Lifeguards working at the Oslen pool on Turtle Pond Parkway jumped into action around 2 p.m. when a father told them he had lost his 8-year-old underwater at the far end of the pool, police say.

A lifeguard pulled the boy out and delivered rescue breaths to the boy who was alert and conscious when EMS arrived.

The child was transported to Boston Medical Center and officials say he will be OK.

“He’s probably going to be swimming tomorrow,” one trooper said.

State police say the rescue was a close call and the lifeguard is to thank for saving his life.

The pool will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)