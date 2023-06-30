WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A lifeguard shortage will mean summer will look different at some public beaches and pools in Worcester this year, as one swimming spot remains closed and other sites operate with reduced staffing, city officials announced.

The Indian Lake Beach will not open, officials said. Elsewhere, officials said other beaches, pools and spray parks will open “with limited staffing and resources.”

Bell Pond Beach and Coes Pond Beach will have no lifeguards, officials said. Crompton Park Pool will have limited capacity and lifeguard attendants.

“There’s always been lifeguards out I will say that,” said beachgoer Tara King of the experience at Bell Pond Beach.

“If the parents are watching the kids and the buoys are up, I don’t think it’s a big deal,” she continued, though.

The city of Worcester announced its aquatic facilities schedule on Wednesday, with the first of the facilities set to open on Friday.

In a statement, Worcester Assistant Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Rob Antonelli Jr. said recruitment for aquatic facilities jobs started in January.

“Every effort was made to incentivize employment, including compensation for certification, bathing suit reimbursement, and bonus opportunities,” Antonelli said.

Antonelli said officials worked with local colleges, the Worcester Public Schools and the city’s own human resources department to recruit staff.

“There is a statewide shortage of lifeguards,” he continued, “and internally we’ve run through every scenario possible to get our facilities up and running with an extreme scarcity of staffing.”

To fill the gap, city officials said there will be an increased police presence at some beaches.

In his own statement, City Manager Eric Batista also said officials “will monitor the use and demand on each facility, continue to recruit, and adapt as needed throughout the summer.”

Parents, meanwhile, said they plan on being extra vigilant.

“Keep your eye on and don’t take that one second off of them,” one man said.

“I think this is the parents’ job now,” said beachgoer Vanessa Fassarelle

Beyond city facilities, Worcester officials said residents are encouraged to use state operated sites within the city including the Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool, Quinsigamond State Park and the Veterans Memorial (Bennett Field) Swimming Pool.

See more information from the city of Worcester here.

