Lifeguards find massive great white shark spine on Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Lifeguards on Cape Cod recently made a shocking discovery when they stumbled upon the huge spinal column of a great white shark.

Crews performing a morning sweep at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet found the shark’s spine in the sand on Sept. 24, just days after Hurricane Teddy passed off the Massachusetts coast, according to a post on the Wellfleet Lifeguards Facebook page.

The lifeguards later consulted with marine scientists, who concluded that the spinal column likely belonged to a “pretty large” great white.

“We’re sorry this guy had to perish, but happy that he (or she) left a little something behind as a message from the past about his (or her) visit to the Wellfleet beaches,” the post said.

There were dozens upon dozens of shark sightings off Cape Cod over the summer, many of which were recorded off of Wellfleet.

