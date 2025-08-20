ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A cloudy day on Nauset Beach in Orleans. Even with a red warning flag blowing in the breeze, it was more like the calm before visitors on vacation feel the impacts of Hurricane Erin.

“I wouldn’t go in the water,” said one visitor.

Lifeguard Supervisor Tom Miskiv combed the beach as he kept his eyed peeled on the ocean, bracing for high surf and rip currents from Hurricane Erin which is expected to remain hundreds of miles off the coast of the Cape.

Even so, lifeguards intend to triple their staff over the next few days in the area.

“It is common sense, but sometimes people lack common sense,” Miskiv said. “Don’t be afraid to ask [for help]. Mother nature is gonna win every time.”

Diehards who’ve seen their share of storms creeping up the coast don’t seem too rattled by any of it, saying it’s the perfect time to go fishing.

“Usually the best times for fishing are right before storms, so, we’re out here to try and get something good,” said Jeff Wiler.

Nobody’s pushing any panic buttons, just remaining vacationers to be aware of how quickly conditions can change where the goal is to enjoy the sites and sounds of summer safely.

