Lifeguards rescue 2 men from water at RI state park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three lifeguards are being lauded as heroes after rescuing two men from the water at Olney Pond in Lincoln Woods State Park.

The state Department of Environmental Management says the swimmers were trying to reach a peninsula outside the approved swimming area at about 4 p.m. Thursday when they began to struggle.

Officials say the men had ignored lifeguard whistles and calls to come back.

Lifeguard captain Gretchen Thompson grabbed a surfboard and paddled about 150 yards out just as one of the swimmers started thrashing in the water.

She and lifeguards Andrew Turner and Corinne Cassidy managed to pull the swimmers, the second of whom had gone under and was unconscious, into a boat.

One swimmer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition has not been released.

