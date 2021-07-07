SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Large signs warning swimmers of the dangers of strong rip currents loom over Salisbury beach where at least five young people were rescued Wednesday.

RJ and his wife Esther Lawson were eating at a restaurant nearby when they saw the group struggling to stay above water in a nasty rip current.

That is when lifeguards started jumping into the fray and over the course of 10 minutes, brought all the kids back to dry land.

‘We just watched a bunch of 17 and 18-year-olds go out and save a bunch of kids and they did it as if they did every single day, 16 times a day,” Lawson said. “It was so coordinated, it was so smooth, it was just an amazing thing to witness.”

No injuries were reported.

