DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers in Duxbury are being warned to stay on the lookout for jellyfish.

Lifeguards have recently responded to a large number of jellyfish stings throughout Duxbury Beach, according to the police department’s beach operations.

Visitors are told to be aware of their surroundings and not to touch jellyfish.

Jellyfish sightings have increased along the coast of Massachusetts, including in Nahant and Plymouth.

Over the last two days our staff and @duxburyrec lifeguards have been responding to a large number of jellyfish stings throughout Duxbury Beach. Please be cautious of your surroundings in and close to the water as they blend in very well. Do not touch them! pic.twitter.com/1fPpXvTRjC — DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) June 19, 2020

