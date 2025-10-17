SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member of Meadowridge Academy in Swansea died after she assaulted by a teenage resident, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday.

Meadowridge Academy is a residential, therapeutic school for youth and young adults.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:55 p.m., a 14-year-old female school resident attempting to leave a dorm building without permission got into a physical altercation with the staff member, Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, RI.

According to officials, Morell was kicked in the chest by the resident as she and other staff tried to restrain the teenager. Shortly after Morrell was struck, she collapsed.

Swansea EMS took Morrell to a local hospital where she remained overnight; she was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

7NEWS spoke with a lifelong friend of Morrell, whom she texted after taking a job at Meadowridge Academy.

“She says ‘you know being kind to people definitely makes me feel better about myself. My job is helping kids with troubles so its pretty rewarding,’” Andrew Ferruche said, a lifelong friend of Morrell.

“This 14 year old kid … she was having a tantrum, wanted to leave go out, do whatever. Obviously you can’t do that, she’s in a group home. Amy tried to restrict her from leaving,” Ferruche said. “Amy restrained her legs, another staff member came over and said ‘I got her legs’. Amy let go of her legs and the girl kicked her in the chest. Then she got the wind knocked out of her.”

In a statement, Meadowridge Academy wrote: “The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

The 14-year-old was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and was arraigned Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court.

As the teen faces charges, Ferruche is focusing on remembering Morrell.

“The funniest I’ve ever laughed in my entire life, has been with her,” Ferruche said. “My two top times belly laughing, crying, rib breaking with her, was with her.”

Ferruche shared a text between him and Morrell.

“She writes ‘maybe its something bout turning 50 but I feel like theres only so much time left in life and I want to live it right and then she said ‘don’t forget, we should really try to get together,” Ferruche said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)