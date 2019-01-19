Light snow falling in Fitchburg ahead of major winter storm

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A light snow began falling in Fitchburg late Saturday night ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring sleet and freezing rain to the region.

Many motorists were taking it slow as the conditions deteriorated as the storm settled in over the western half of the state.

The storm, which is expected to intensify between 12 and 5 a.m., will bring a wintry mix to cities and towns across Massachusetts.

