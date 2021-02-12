Light snow on tap for parts of Mass. this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A weather system tracking toward Massachusetts will bring light snow to some areas this weekend.

Light snow showers will move in late Saturday night and change over to a wintry mix Sunday morning in communities south and east of the Massachusetts Turnpike, Meteorologist Jackie Layer wrote in her latest weather blog.

Chief Meteorologist called the system a “nuisance event,” predicting a coating to 1 inch of snow in some areas by Sunday morning.

Nuisance event late Saturday evening thru midday Sunday. Patchy light snow (light mix south) develops between 8-11pm SAT. Tapers midday Sunday. Coating-1” possible in spots by early Sunday morning. #7news pic.twitter.com/LujfW2sq15 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 12, 2021

“Valentine’s Day is not a complete washout, but it will be overcast with the snow/mix shower threat for the first half of the day,” Layer wrote.

Monday will bring a chance for light snow showers. A dose of rain, snow, and ice is possible on Tuesday.

For the latest weather update, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)