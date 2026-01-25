ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A light snow has piled up in Andover and as crews work to move snow off of parking lots and roads, huge snow piles are popping up across the area.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, about 17 inches of snow had already fallen in the Merrimack Valley and more is expected to fall later in the morning.

Road conditions in Andover continue to be extremely slick and motorists are being urged to stay home if they absolutely don’t have to travel.

