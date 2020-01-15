‘Light to all who knew her’: Dean at Holy Cross remembers student killed in tragic crash as passionate, hardworking

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team who was killed Wednesday in a tragic crash in Vero Beach, Florida, was a “light to all who knew her,” Dean of Students Michele Murray said as she fought back tears.

Grace Rett, a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge, was killed after a van she was riding in with her crewmates collided head-on with a red Dodge Ram pickup truck near the Barber Bridge around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

The head rowing coach and 10 of Rett’s teammates were hurt in the crash. They were taken to area hospitals with various injuries. The pickup driver was also hospitalized.

Murray says the rowing team was in Vero Beach for winter training in advance of their competitive season.

“Grace was a light to all who knew her. She was incredibly passionate and hardworking,” Murray told reporters at an afternoon press conference in Worcester. “Many of you would have seen evidence of that because she just set the world record for continuous erging.”

Rett set the world record for indoor rowing for her age group by rowing 237.55 miles in 62 hours.

“This was a terrible loss for our community,” Murray said hours after students started gathering on campus for the new semester. “This was a terrible shock. My thoughts are really with Grace’s family and with her teammates.”

A preliminary investigation suggests the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the collision occurred. Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said that the van was hit as it was turning and that both vehicles had green lights.

Murray says the college community is “incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Rett’s family is on the way to Florida, along with a number of school officials, Murray added.

