MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A bolt of lightning struck a home in Manchester by the Sea and blew up a cable box, sparking a fire on Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at a single-family home on Old Essex Road just after 9:15 p.m. found flames showing on the side of the house, according to the Manchester by the Sea Fire Department.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and damage was confined to the outside corner of the home and rear deck areas.

An investigation indicated that the lighting strike hit the home and then the cable box, causing an explosion.

There were no reported injuries.

The severe storms left behind a path of destruction in many other communities as well.

