BOSTON (WHDH) - Lightning could be to blame for a boat fire on Castle Island Friday.

The 50-foot sailboat caught fire during afternoon storms.

Crews extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries.

Fire knocked down & 9 passengers safely transported to shore. No injuries reported. Lightning possibly the cause. @USCGNortheast & @Massport Fire assisted. pic.twitter.com/alzI7vX3Bk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 4, 2018

