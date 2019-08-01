Lightning, powerful wind, torrential rain, microburst rocks Massachusetts

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning, powerful wind, torrential rain and a microburst left Massachusetts under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.

As rain turned to hail, trees and power lines came tumbling down in Dorchester.

Jeremy Gomes and a friend were trying to wait out the storm in their car parked along Bournside Street when a tree came crashing down on top of it.

“The force was crazy and what I seen when I came out, I was like, ‘What is that?'” Gomes recalled. “It was like two thunders at once. It was super loud.”

The storm also slammed the North Shore.

Sky7 captured trees on homes in Marblehead, where residents say more than a dozen were damaged along with about 15 cars.

“I was just sitting in the window and all of a sudden I saw branches flying down,” resident Misa Takata said.

The winds blew out transformers and knocked down power lines.

“We could see out the window that the wind was just whipping, whipping, whipping around and we saw the trees just blowing all over the place,” resident Judy Takata added.

Flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport were temporarily grounded when a microburst hit.

In Winthrop, the storm left behind flooding on several streets.

Dozens were at the Cottage Park Yacht Club participating in a children’s regatta just before the storm hit.

“It was blowing our little boats,” John Cataldo recalled. “They started to flip over, bigger boats started to flip over. It was just crazy.”

Sixty children and 30 boats got in safely.

“By the grace of God, I sent them in early,” a woman said. “We finished the third race and I sent them in. All I care about is they got in safely. If there’s damage, that can be repaired.

