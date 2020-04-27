FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike caused a Falmouth house to go up in flames on Sunday, according to the town’s deputy fire chief.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Tashmoo Drive around 5 p.m. found large flames coming from a section of the roof.

The deputy fire chief says the home appears to be a total loss.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured.

