Lightning strike causing commuter rail delays on Greenbush Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail riders are being warned to expect delays on the Greenbush Line after a lightning strike caused crossing gate malfunctions and signal issues, officials said.

In a tweet Saturday, the MBTA warned riders on the line to expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to signal issues and crossing gate malfunctions between Cohasset and North Scituate stations.

No additional information was immediately available.

Expect delays of up to 30 minutes on Greenbush Line trains due to crossing gate malfunctions and signal issues between Cohasset and North Scituate caused by lightning strikes. Individual alerts will be sent as needed. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 29, 2019

