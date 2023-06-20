HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the Hudson Fire Department’s fire stations was left with serious damage over the weekend after it was struck by lighting, officials said.

Chief Bryan Johannes in a statement said the fire station at 1 Washington Street was struck on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. during a thunderstorm.

While no one was hurt, Johannes said the strike took out computers, the phone system and the building’s fire alarm.

Fire crews will be now unable to occupy the building until the fire alarm is back up and running, according to Johannes.

Johannes separately shared photos with 7NEWS showing some of the damage on the Washington Street fire station’s bell tower after the lightning strike.

Johannes said the department is working to get a full damage assessment from the town’s insurance provider. He continued, saying there was no estimated date for operations to return to the 1 Washington Street station as of Monday.

Crews are responding out of Hudson Fire Department’ headquarters on Cox Street while their Washington Street station is out of commission, Johannes said.

