Lightning strike downs trees, blasts out windows in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike downed several trees and blasted out several windows in two Westborough homes Sunday.

“It sounded like an explosion of some sort,” said homeowner Lowell Ackerman. “It sounded like a big clap of thunder, sounded like it was coming from the back of the house, but it was actually coming from back here.”

Home surveillance video shows the moment lightning struck outside a home.

It happened on Hundreds Road about 3 a.m.

Two families were scared out of bed when the lightning split several trees, sending some of the large pieces shooting through the air onto the back porch of the house next door.

“We don’t even have power, so it’s hard to know actually within the house. I know my computer was fried, but I don’t know what else is functional at this time,” Ackerman said. “The fire department did a very thorough evaluation.”

Firefighters believe the lightning either struck the cable box in front of the house and traveled underground to the trees in the back yard or hit the back yard directly.

But everyone is just thankful that no one was hurt.

“No we didn’t get any sleep after that, but we did sleep until that time,” Ackerman said. “I think it’s going to take a while to get it all cleaned up. We’ll get it all cleaned up.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)