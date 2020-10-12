MILTON, Vt. (AP) — A lightning strike may have caused a forest fire in Milton that firefighters battled over the weekend, officials said.

A crew was expected to return to the site deep in the forest on Monday, WCAX-TV reported. All-terrain vehicles are needed to get to the fire, which is close to a cliff, the television station reported.

Several departments fought the fire for several hours on Saturday and it is now contained. Officials hope rain expected this week will extinguish the fire for good.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)