DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike set a Danvers home on fire early Thursday morning.

A resident witnessed a lightning strike and smelled something burning and called the fire department.

The damage was contained to the attic and inside the walls of the top floor.

No one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)