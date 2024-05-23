KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Kingston Thursday after lightning sparked a fire in a local home.

The Kingston Fire Department in a post on X said crews responded to the home on West Street shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Officials said two off-duty Duxbury firefighters were in a building next to the home that was struck by lightning and told first responders there was a confirmed fire in the attic.

There were no reported injuries and the fire department said crews brought the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes.

This lightning strike and fire came as a series of strong storms swept across southern New England, bringing rain, lightning and at times gusty wind to many communities.

The storms prompted a flash flood warning in part of Bristol County and Rhode Island before eventually pulling out of the region.

