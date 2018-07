STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike sparked a fire at a Sterling home Tuesday afternoon.

The raging fire destroyed a garage and heavily damaged a home.

Homeowners say the heavy rain during the storm helped put out the fire. The nearest fire hydrant was a mile away.

Firefighters from surrounding towns also responded to the blaze.

