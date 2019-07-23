Lightning strike sparks house fire in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike is being blamed for a house fire in Sandwich overnight.

Fire crews responding to the incident say deep puddles made getting to the home difficult.

Firefighters could be seen covering the damaged section of the roof with a tarp.

There were no reported injuries.

RELATED: Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms blow across Cape Cod

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)