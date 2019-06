DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike from Saturday morning’s storms caused a tree to fall onto a home in Duxbury, firefighters say.

The incident happened on Washington Street.

There were no reported injuries and the house did not suffer any structural damage.

Duxbury had a quick but strong #weather cell move through town. This large tree came down on a house in Washington St. No structural damage. Be mindful of weather this afternoon. #storm pic.twitter.com/Y3gA7N8vF6 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) June 29, 2019

