BOSTON (WHDH) - Lightning struck a chimney at an apartment building in Boston’s South End Thursday, sending pieces of the chimney crashing onto the street below as storms made their way through the region.

Video captured the moment the strike rocked the building on Massachusetts Avenue near Tremont Street.

Inside, Caitlin Murphy said she heard a “giant boom.”

“I look out my window and I see bricks that are, like, sparking falling onto Massachusetts Avenue,” Murphy said.

Murphy said soot fell into her fireplace.

Photos from the roof of the building that got hit showed bricks scattered across the area. A skylight was also damaged.

Bricks littered the sidewalk on Massachusetts Avenue and caved in the hood of one vehicle. A metal fence was left lying on the sidewalk.

Officials said no one was hit by the flying debris and there were no reported injuries.

“It’s lucky given the situation,” Murphy said.

Boston Fire Department District Chief Robert Counihan said crews arriving at the scene found “quite a mess on the sidewalk.”

In the building itself, Counihan said the lightning caused a water pipe to burst in addition to the damage on the chimney and roof.

7NEWS spoke with the owner of the car that was damaged, who said his brother had driven it to work. The owner said his brother heard the lightning strike but had no idea what happened until he went to move the car to a different parking spot.

“Everyone is safe,” the car owner said. “That’s the good part.”

Cleanup efforts were ongoing in the South End Thursday night.

