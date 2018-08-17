Lightning strikes church, sparks fire in NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Lightning struck a church Friday in Pelham, N.H., sparking a fire, officials say.

Pelham Congregational Church was struck as storms moved through the area about 5 p.m.

Crews from Salem helped Pelham firefighters put out the flames.

While crews fought the fire, they temporarily closed Main and Common streets. Those roads have since reopened.

Salem Fire assisting Pelham Fire with a lighting strike at the Pelham Congregational Church. pic.twitter.com/dbV9XGZplR — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) August 17, 2018

The Pelham Congregational Church in Pelham Center was stuck by lightning shortly before 5:00pm causing the building to catch fire. Pelham Fire and neighboring towns are currently on scene. Expect delays in the center of town. pic.twitter.com/QOSY1tmTnG — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) August 17, 2018

