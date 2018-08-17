Lightning strikes church, sparks fire in NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Lightning struck a church Friday in Pelham, N.H., sparking a fire, officials say.
Pelham Congregational Church was struck as storms moved through the area about 5 p.m.
Crews from Salem helped Pelham firefighters put out the flames.
While crews fought the fire, they temporarily closed Main and Common streets. Those roads have since reopened.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)