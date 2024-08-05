ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington Sunday night after lightning struck a gas line near a group home for people with spinal injuries.

The fire chief said they received several calls for lightning strikes, and that this one was particularly challenging to respond to.

“A gas line had been struck by lightning,” Abington Fire Chief Jack Glynn said. “Crews had to work real hard on containing the fire from getting to the side of the building, cooling off the side of the building. We could not shut the gas off because it was between the street and the valve so we had to wait for National Grid crew to get here and shut it off at the street level.”

The fire department said everyone got out of the building safely.

People living there were not allowed to stay in the building overnight.

