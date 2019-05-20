Lightning strikes home in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning struck a home in Westborough overnight, leaving behind a significant amount of damage.
Officers responding to the area of Hundreds Road found a large window in the back of the home shattered, along with remains of a tree scattered in the backyard.
No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Worcester County around 1 a.m. It has since been canceled.
