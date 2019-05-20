Lightning strikes home in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning struck a home in Westborough overnight, leaving behind a significant amount of damage.

Officers responding to the area of Hundreds Road found a large window in the back of the home shattered, along with remains of a tree scattered in the backyard.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Worcester County around 1 a.m. It has since been canceled.

Lightening strike at this residence on Hundreds Rd. No injuries reported. #boom #thatwillwakeyouup pic.twitter.com/D7LvBkNfE1 — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) May 20, 2019

