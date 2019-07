SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerville police confirm that the department has been struck by lightning.

The strike knocked out radio function to the building. It has since been restored.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if the station was damaged.

No further information has been released.

