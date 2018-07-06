Lightning strikes spark fires, down trees in Massachusetts

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning strikes sparked house fires in Wellesley, Norwell and other towns Friday afternoon as a line of strong thunderstorms pushed across the state.

Areas of localized heavy rainfall dumped as much as three inches of rain an hour on some Bay State communities and hundreds of lightning strikes were reported.

12:20PM: Lightning show with this line of storms thru SE MA. Over 200 strikes from Boston to Providence, RI. #7news pic.twitter.com/dsZkhInzqx — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) July 6, 2018

In Norwell, a luxury home on Edgewood Park caught fire after a bolt of lightning hit the roof.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting into the air as firefighters scrambled to extinguish the blaze.

“When I arrived, it appeared that the fire was all up on the roof itself,” Norwell Fire Chief Andrew Reardon said. “That’s very consistent with a lightning strike.”

The fire caused extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

Norwell Fire Department at a structure fire on Edgewood Park. Please refrain from the area so fire personnel can work to extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/9tFuVqo50b — Norwell Police (@norwellpd) July 6, 2018

In Wellesley, a lightning strike sparked a two-alarm blaze at a house on Radcliffe Road, police said.

A shed in Holbrook was also struck and destroyed by a fire, according to 7’s Jonathan Hall.

WPD is assisting the Wellesley Fire department at a second alarm house fire on Radcliffe Road. Avoid the area. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 6, 2018

The wild weather also downed trees in Duxbury on Eli’s Lane and Congress Steet.

Thousands of homes were without power during the height of the storms. Most outages in the state were centered on the South Shore.

.Lightning Strike on Eli’s Lane as the first batch of thunderstorms are coming through #Duxbury #weather pic.twitter.com/EstjAcHtSq — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 6, 2018

