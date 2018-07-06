Lightning strikes spark house fires, down trees in Massachusetts

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning strikes sparked house fires in Wellesley, Norwell and other towns on Friday afternoon as a line of strong thunderstorms pushed across the state.

Localized, heavy rainfall brought up to three inches of rainfall per hour and dozens upon dozens of lightning strikes were reported.

In Norwell, a luxury home on Edgewood Park caught fire after a bolt of lightning hit the roof.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting into the air as firefighters scrambled to extinguish the blaze.

“When I arrived, it appeared that the fire was all up on the roof itself,” Norwell Fire Chief Andrew Reardon said. “That’s very consistent with a lightning strike.”

The fire caused extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

Norwell Fire Chief confirms lightning strike caused roof fire and this luxury home. Extensive damage. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/HTY34P0pZN — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 6, 2018

Norwell Fire Department at a structure fire on Edgewood Park. Please refrain from the area so fire personnel can work to extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/9tFuVqo50b — Norwell Police (@norwellpd) July 6, 2018

In Wellesley, a lightning strike sparked a two-alarm blaze at a house on Radcliffe Road, police said.

A shed in Holbrook was also struck and destroyed by a fire, according to 7’s Jonathan Hall.

WPD is assisting the Wellesley Fire department at a second alarm house fire on Radcliffe Road. Avoid the area. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 6, 2018

The wild weather also downed trees in Duxbury on Eli’s Lane and Congress Steet.

Most power outages in the state were centered on the South Shore. As of 3:45 p.m., about 4,000 homes were without power, according to MEMA.

.Lightning Strike on Eli’s Lane as the first batch of thunderstorms are coming through #Duxbury #weather pic.twitter.com/EstjAcHtSq — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)