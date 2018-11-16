‘Like a bomb went off’: Officials investigating Melrose manhole explosions

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Melrose are investigating manhole explosions that blew out windows in homes Friday night.

Residents who live near the scene of the blasts, which occurred about 9 p.m. in the area of Essex Street, said they heard and felt the explosions.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Jonathan Cote said. “It sounded like somebody hit our house or something. Everyone in the house was shaken up.”

Davy Galatis called it a “freaky situation.”

“The whole building shook right when it happened, and we walked outside and noticed the first floor across from us, all the windows were blown out,” he said. “It was crazy.”

At least four windows were broken; two were blown out.

There were no reported injuries.

In a statement Saturday, National Grid said, “We are currently on scene working to restore the manholes. We are investigating the cause of this isolated incident, but have no indication this is gas related. The safety of our customers, the communities we serve, and our employees is the number one priority of National Grid.”

